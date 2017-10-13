Steelers' Ramon Foster: Questionable for Sunday
Foster (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dave Lolley of the Washington Observer-Reporter reports.
Foster didn't practice all week, which may have just been for cautionary reasons. However, if he can't play, expect B.J. Finney to fill in at left guard.
