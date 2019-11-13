Play

Foster (concussion) does not carry an injury tag for Thursday's divisional tilt against Cleveland, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Foster sat out Pittsburgh's last two contests due to a lingering head injury, but he's now managed to fully clear the league's five-step concussion protocol. The 33-year-old veteran is on track to draw his usual start at left guard versus the Browns on Thursday.

