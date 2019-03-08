Foster signed a two-year, $8.25 million deal with the Steelers on Thursday, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Foster started all 16 games for the Steelers last season and has missed only four games over the last four seasons, so it's unsurprising the team wanted him back on a short-term deal. The 33-year-old will likely remain at left guard for the Steelers in 2019.

