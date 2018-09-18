Foster (knee) sustained a knee injury in Sunday's 42-37 loss to the Chiefs, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It remains to be seen whether Foster's current injury is related to the bone bruise he spent the offseason nursing. With Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) also recovering from an injury, Pittsburgh's offensive line enters Week 3 surrounded by question marks. If Foster were to miss any time, B.J. Finney would step in for him at the left guard position.

More News
Our Latest Stories