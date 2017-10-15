Steelers' Ramon Foster: Won't play Sunday
Foster (back) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Foster didn't practice all week, and now he'll turn his attention to trying to heal for a Week 7 matchup with the Bengals. B.J. Finney will continue to slot in at left guard.
