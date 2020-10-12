McCloud brought in all three of his targets for 12 yards while also rushing for 63 yards on two carries in Sunday's 38-29 win over the Eagles.

McCloud didn't log any catches or carries over the first three weeks of the season, but he saw a modest workload in in Week 5's win. In the process, he led the Steelers in rushing yards as a result of a 58-yard carry early in the third quarter. While McCloud recorded a career-high 75 yards Sunday, he's been mostly limited to special teams to begin the season and has limited fantasy upside while operating in a crowded wide receiver corps in Pittsburgh.