The Steelers have agreed to terms of a contract with McCloud, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

McCloud has almost exclusively been a returner in his two-year career, averaging 7.3 yards on 14 punt returns and 21.3 yards on nine kick returns. That said, dropping the rock has been an issue, as he's fumbled five times in 16 appearances between the Bills and Panthers. He may have to display much-improved ball control to land a spot on Pittsburgh's regular-season roster.