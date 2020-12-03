McCloud hauled in his lone target for an eight-yard gain Wednesday in the Steelers' 19-14 win over the Ravens.

McCloud added 52 yards in the return game, but he was also responsible for one of the Steelers' two turnovers on the day. His muffed punt in the first quarter gave the Ravens possession in the red zone, with running back Gus Edwards eventually scoring a touchdown to give Baltimore its only lead of the day. McCloud still served as the Steelers' kickoff and punt returner the rest of the game, so despite the gaffe, his role on special teams still appears secure.