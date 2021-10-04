McCloud hauled in his lone target for two yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Packers.

McCloud racked up a season-high 33 yards in last week's loss to Cincinnati. However, he had minimal work in Week 4, even though Chase Claypool (hamstring) was inactive. The 2018 sixth-rounder was on the field for just four offensive snaps Sunday and has hauled in four of his five targets for 35 yards across the first four games of the season.