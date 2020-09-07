McCloud secured a spot on the Steelers' 53-man roster, Mark Madden of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
McCloud was let go by the Bills right before training camp and didn't sign on with the Steelers until Aug. 20, but he made the most of his limited reps and beat out Ryan Switzer and Deon Cain for the No. 5 WR role. The 2018 sixth-round pick hasn't played an offensive snap since 2019 when he caught five of six targets for 36 yards with the Bills, but he did return punts and kicks for the Panthers last season. He could contribute in a similar way with the Steelers, although his offensive upside remains capped.