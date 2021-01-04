McCloud brought in both of his targets for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Browns.

McCloud was unable to carve out a role in the Steelers' offense during his first season with the team, and he totaled negative yardage over the final five weeks of the year. The 24-year-old was targeted 22 times during the regular season, racking up 20 receptions for 77 yards while also rushing four times for 65 yards. The Steelers could bring him back as a kick returner next year, but he's unlikely to play a significant offensive role during the playoffs or in 2021.