McCloud brought in both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans.

McCloud's 12 receiving yards Sunday matched his highest total of the season, but he once again saw a minimal role. Even though the Steelers attempted 49 passes against Tennessee, McCloud's target share was low with all of the team's receivers fully healthy. The 2018 sixth-round pick has mainly been used on special teams as his offensive potential remains capped.