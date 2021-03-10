Pittsburgh re-signed McCloud to a one-year contract Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
McCloud appeared in every regular-season game for the Steelers last season, converting 22 targets into 20 catches for 77 yards. He also had four carries for 65 yards, while racking up 645 and 298 yards on kick and punt returns, respectively.
More News
-
Steelers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Negative yardage in Week 17•
-
Steelers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Two receptions in loss•
-
Steelers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Key miscue in win•
-
Steelers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Racks up four receptions•
-
Steelers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Records two catches Sunday•
-
Steelers' Ray-Ray McCloud: Hauls in two passes•