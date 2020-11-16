McCloud brought in both of his targets for four yards in Sunday's 36-10 win over the Bengals.

McCloud was only on the field for 21 percent of the team's offensive snaps Sunday as the Steelers continued to play their starters in the blowout win over Cincinnati. The 24-year-old was efficient on punt returns in Week 10, but he hasn't been targeted more than three times in any game this year.