McCloud, who was on the field for 13 of a possible 65 snaps on offense, failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 38-7 win over the Browns.

McCloud racked up a combined 75 yards in the Steelers' Week 5 win over the Eagles, but he wasn't a big part of the game plan against Browns. McCloud didn't have a prominent place on the team's depth chart to begin the year and the 2018 sixth-round pick now has increased competition on that front with the recent emergence of Chase Claypool as a versatile option in Pittsburgh's offense.