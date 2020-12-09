McCloud recorded two receptions for four yards across five offensive snaps in Monday's loss to Washington.
McCloud has logged just nine offensive snaps over the past two weeks, after averaging almost 18 snaps a game for the seven contests prior. With plenty of mouths to feed on Pittsburgh receiving corps, McCloud could continue to see limited action as the regular season comes to a close.
