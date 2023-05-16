site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Renell Wren: Placed on injured reserve
RotoWire Staff
Wren was placed on IR with an undisclosed injury Tuesday.
Wren's move to IR will force him to miss the 2023 campaign unless he can reach an injury settlement with the team. The former Bengal has played in 13 career games, recording nine tackles.
