Dowdle (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints in Paris, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

After missing three straight games due to a dislocated toe, Dowdle made his return to action in last week's overtime win over the Buccaneers, finishing with 40 yards on seven carries and nine yards on three receptions. However, he seemingly emerged from that contest with a new knee issue, which limited his participation in Week 7 prep and resulted in him being listed as questionable heading into Sunday. The Steelers were apparently encouraged enough by how Dowdle looked in pregame warmups to clear him to play against the Saints, and the 28-year-old should be ready to work in his usual complementary role behind lead back Jaylen Warren.