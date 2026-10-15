Dowdle (toe) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dowdle upgraded to full participation Thursday after being limited Wednesday, putting him on track to return Sunday against the Buccaneers following a three-game absence. Jaylen Warren seized control of Pittsburgh's backfield with 490 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns during the three games Dowdle sat out, so Warren is expected to continue working in the lead role Sunday, with Dowdle on hand in a complementary capacity.