Dowdle carried the ball nine times for 41 yards and caught all six of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 16-10 win over New Orleans.

The 15 touches were a season high for Dowdle, but he still took a back seat to Jaylen Warren's 21 touches and 137 scrimmage yards in the Steelers' backfield. Dowdle also led the team in receptions on the day, and his own 86 combined yards were a season high. Pittsburgh could stay with its ground-heavy game plan in Week 8 against Cleveland, giving Dowdle some fantasy appeal even in his backup role.