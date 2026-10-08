Head coach mike McCarthy said Thursday that it remains up in the air whether Dowdle (toe) will be available Sunday against the Colts, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

Dowdle was listed as limited at Wednesday's practice after missing the past two games due to a dislocated toe. Jaylen Warren has functioned as Pittsburgh's lead back in Dowdle's absence, but McCarthy has said the team intends to return to a backfield platoon once Dowdle is healthy enough to resume playing. Dowdle's status for Sunday's game has yet to be decided, so how he fares in practice Thursday and Friday will be key to assessing his availability.