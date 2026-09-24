Dowdle (toe) didn't practice Thursday, Alan Saunders of Steelers Now reports.

Dowdle has been sidelined for Pittsburgh's first two practices leading up to Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the AFC North rival Bengals, though he at least managed to shed his walking boot Thursday. Jaylen Warren (shoulder) was listed as limited both Wednesday and Thursday. If Dowdle's unable to practice Friday, he'll likely sit out Sunday, which could lead to more touches for Warren in a Steelers backfield that started out close to an even split when both running backs were healthy.