Dowdle has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. He finished with seven carries for 22 yards and two catches for 22 yards on two targets.

After exiting midway through the second quarter due to the toe injury, Dowdle was cleared to return coming out of halftime and picked up four touches (three carries, one catch) over the Steelers' first three possessions of the second half. However, he may have aggravated the injury at some point along the way and will now be shut down for the rest of the day. Jaylen Warren is expected to see the bulk of the snaps and touches out of the backfield for the remainder of the Week 2 contest, with Travis Homer and Eli Heidenreich providing depth behind him.