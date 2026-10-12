Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio said Monday that he anticipates Dowdle (toe) returning to action Week 6 against the Buccaneers, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Though he managed three limited practices in Week 5, Dowdle ultimately missed a third straight game in Sunday's eventual 34-22 win over the Colts. The Steelers seem optimistic that Dowdle will upgrade to full practice participation at some point in Week 6 to put him on a path to play against Tampa Bay, but if available, the 28-year-old could be ticketed for limited snaps in a backup role. Jaylen Warren has accounted for 490 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns across the past three games, with his performance prompting head coach Mike McCarthy to label him Monday as the featured option out of the backfield, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. McCarthy previously suggested that Warren and Dowdle would form a "one-two punch" out of the backfield when both were healthy, but Warren's stellar play has changed that plan.