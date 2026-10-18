Dowdle (toe) is slated to play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Dowdle has been sidelined since a Week 2 loss at New England, when he dislocated the same toe on his right foot twice. After logging back-to-back full practices to cap Week 6 prep, he's expected to put an end to a three-game absence and rejoin Jaylen Warren out of the Steelers backfield. Considering how well Warren is running at the moment, Dowdle will slide back into a complementary role instead of split touches like the duo did before the latter was injured.