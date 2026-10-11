Dowdle (toe) is inactive for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Colts.

The veteran running back will miss a third consecutive game while tending to the toe injury he sustained in a Week 2 loss to the Patriots. Dowdle was able to practice in limited fashion during each session of Week 5 prep, so there appears to be a good chance he manages to gain clearance for a Week 6 road matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday. Meanwhile, Jaylen Warren, who's logged 23 touches apiece in each of the first two games Dowdle has missed, will continue in a workhorse role out of the Steelers backfield against Indianapolis on Sunday.