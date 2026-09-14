Dowdle rushed eight times for 15 yards and brought in two of five targets for six yards in the Steelers' 20-13 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Dowdle trailed backfield mate Jaylen Warren by only two carries and a sole target, but he was outgained in total scrimmage yards by a 73-21 margin. Dowdle is virtually certain to have better days on the ground this season, yet Warren's efficient performance as both a runner and receiver served as a reminder of his value to the offense. Consequently, Dowdle could continue narrowly trailing his teammate in overall opportunity during a Week 2 road matchup against the Patriots next Sunday.