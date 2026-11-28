Dowdle carried the ball 11 times for 71 yards in Friday's 27-5 win over the Broncos.

Jaylen Warren led the Steelers backfield with 21 touches, but he turned that volume into just 46 yards while Dowdle led the team in rushing. The 71 rushing yards also were a season high for Dowdle, and if Pittsburgh continues to deploy a ground-heavy game plan with Mason Rudolph under center in place of the exiled Aaron Rodgers, there could be plenty of work for both RBs. Dowdle will try to keep making a case for more of a timeshare with Warren in Week 13 against the Texans.