Dowdle was listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Dowdle had missed three consecutive games due to a dislocated toe on his right foot before returning to action for this past Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over the Buccaneers. While playing 21 of the Steelers' 79 offensive snaps, Dowdle finished with seven carries for 40 yards and added three catches for nine yards, but he appears to have emerged from the contest with a new injury. His ability to practice in any capacity to begin Week 7 is generally a good sign, but Dowdle may need to upgrade to full participation by Friday to avoid carrying a designation into Sunday's game against the Saints in Paris.