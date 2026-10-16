Dowdle (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after being a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday.

Steelers offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio said Monday that he was expecting Dowdle to return this week. The team isn't ready to commit to it, but back-to-back full practices suggest he's ready to play unless there's a last-minute setback. Steelers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters that Jaylen Warren has earned a larger role even when Dowdle is healthy, which means the two RBs won't alternate drive sin a 50/50 split the way they did at the beginning of the season. Pittsburgh's inactive list will be posted at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.