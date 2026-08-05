Steelers' Rico Dowdle: Listed behind Warren on depth chart

Jaylen Warren is listed ahead of Dowdle on the Steelers' initial posted depth chart ahead of the preseason, Brian Batko of the team's official site reports.

That said, Batko suggests that coach Mike McCarthy is seeking a balanced backfield approach featuring a 1-2 punch, and Dowdle will no doubt see his share of touches along with Warren this coming season. Kaleb Johnson, Lew Nichols, Travis Homer and rookie Eli Heidenreich are currently in the mix for slotting behind the top duo, but from a fantasy standpoint, the Warren and Dowdle combo, a potential 1A/1B scenario, are the players to note in the Pittsburgh's backfield ahead of Week 1.