Dowdle (toe) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Dowdle was a spectator to kick off Week 3 prep, after Mike DeFabo of The Athletic previously noted that the running back was sporting a walking boot on his right foot and didn't take part in the Steelers' team stretch prior to Wednesday's session. Head coach Mike McCarthy has yet to reveal the severity of the toe injury that forced Dowdle out of the Steelers' Week 2 loss to the Patriots, but the 28-year-old will likely need to get back on the practice field in some capacity by Friday to have a chance at suiting up this weekend against the Bengals.