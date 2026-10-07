Dowdle (toe) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Earlier Wednesday, head coach Mike McCarthy told Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Dowdle would be part of the rehab group to begin Week 5 prep, but the running back was apparently able to fit in enough work behind the scenes to log his first practice activity since dislocating a toe in the Steelers' Week 2 loss to New England. Given that he's missed the Steelers' past two games, Dowdle may need to upgrade to full practice participation by the end of the week in order to get cleared to play Sunday versus the Colts. If Dowdle is available this weekend, McCarthy has previously indicated that he would likely reclaim his spot in a backfield timeshare with Jaylen Warren, who has thrived while handling an every-down role over the past two games.