Dowdle rushed five times for 26 yards and caught both of his targets for eight yards during Sunday's 38-18 defeat at Cincinnati.

Dowdle's previous low-water mark in touches was nine in Week 2 at New England, and on the season he averaged 11.8 touches per game entering Week 10 action. As a result, he finished with his second-fewest yards from scrimmage (34) in a contest this season, while backfield mate Jaylen Warren (12 touches for 41 total yards) also found little success in any facet. Dowdle remains the No. 2 RB in Pittsburgh behind Warren and thus is a hit-or-miss option in a Week 11 road matchup with the Eagles next Sunday.