Dowdle (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

The Steelers are optimistic that Dowdle will put an end to a three-game absence and suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers, but he may need to upgrade to full practice participation by Friday in order to avoid taking a designation into the weekend. If Dowdle is cleared to play Sunday, he'll be in store for a lesser role than what he had previously handled, as Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy indicated earlier in the week that Jaylen Warren has earned the right to remain in a bell-cow role out of the backfield.