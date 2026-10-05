Head coach Mike McCarthy said that Dowdle (toe) had a positive workout Friday and is "making progress" in his recovery, but the Steelers aren't yet certain if he'll be available to play Week 5 versus the Colts, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

Dowdle's right toe injury has kept him out for the past two games, with his consecutive absences enabling Jaylen Warren to take on a heightened role out of the backfield as Pittsburgh's clear top option. Though Warren has ran efficiently (6.5 yards per carry) on heavy volume (34 totes) while chipping in six receptions for 82 yards over the last two weeks, McCarthy emphasized that Dowdle will likely remain part of a "one-two punch" with Warren once he returns. Before sustaining the injury Week 2, Dowdle had struggled to find open running room, taking his 15 carries for just 37 yards (2.5 average).