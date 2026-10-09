Dowdle (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Mike DeFabo reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Dowdle now enters the weekend with a chance to return from a two-game absence. If he's active for Pittsburgh, he won't necessarily jump right back into the 50/50 split that he and Jaylen Warren operated in at the beginning of the year. Warren thrived in Dowdle's absence and isn't on the injury report, so he looks like a solid fantasy start even if Dowdle avoids the inactive list ahead of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday.