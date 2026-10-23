Dowdle (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints in Paris, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

The Steelers did not practice Friday because of poor weather in Paris, but if they had Dowdle would have been limited with the knee injury -- different than the toe issue he was dealing with previously -- for a third straight day. The Steelers will practice Saturday and could provide an update on Dowdle's status after the session concludes, otherwise his status for Week 7 will be revealed when Pittsburgh releases its inactives 90 minutes before Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.