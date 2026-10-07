Dowdle (toe) remained off to the side with the rehab group at Wednesday's practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dowdle has missed Pittsburgh's past two games due to a dislocated toe. Starting the week off to the side isn't a good sign for Dowdle's Week 5 availability, but head coach Mike McCarthy did say the running back will do more in practice this week. Jaylen Warren has taken hold of Pittsburgh's backfield and will remain a borderline fantasy RB1 if Dowdle needs to miss another game.