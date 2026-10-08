Dowdle (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Dowdle practiced for the second day in a row, albeit with a cap on his reps. Earlier Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy told Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com that Dowdle's status for Sunday's game against the Colts is still up in the air, though the running back would put himself in good position to play this weekend if he's able to upgrade to full practice participation Friday. If Dowdle ultimately suits up versus the Colts, he'll likely be Option 1B in the backfield behind Jaylen Warren, who has averaged 6.5 yards per carry and 13.7 yards per reception over the past two weeks while Dowdle has been sidelined with a dislocated toe on his right foot.