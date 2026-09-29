Dowdle (toe) was estimated as a non-participant on Tuesday's injury report, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

The Steelers held a walkthrough for the second time in as many days, and as was the case Monday Dowdle was unable to get any work in. He was at least present Tuesday after not being spotted during the media-viewing portion the day before, but he will presumably have to practice in at least some capacity Wednesday in order to have any chance to suit up for Pittsburgh's Week 4 matchup with Cleveland on Thursday.