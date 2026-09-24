Dowdle (toe) was out of his walking boot Thursday but wasn't in uniform at practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Dowdle took a step in the right direction by shedding the boot, but his status for Sunday's game against the Bengals remains murky at best since he has yet to practice this week. Jaylen Warren (shoulder), who was listed as a limited participant Wednesday, was in uniform again Thursday. If Dowdle ultimately sits, Warren would be in line to lead Pittsburgh's backfield, with Eli Heidenreich on hand in a change-of-pace role.