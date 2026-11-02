Dowdle rushed 15 times for 56 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers' 27-6 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Dowdle finished just two carries behind Jaylen Warren on the afternoon, and although his backfield mate significantly outpaced him in yardage, the former made his fantasy mark when he opened the scoring on the day with a nine-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Dowdle recorded new season highs in rush attempts and rushing yards as the Steelers had the luxury of leaning heavily on the ground attack, but Warren remains the backfield's clear No. 1 option heading into the Week 9 bye.