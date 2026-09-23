Dowdle (toe) isn't participating in practice Wednesday and was seen wearing a boot on his right foot, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Neither of the Steelers' top two backs appear to be practicing Wednesday, as Jaylen Warren was present for the session but didn't take part in the team stretch, per DeFabo. The Steelers' first Week 3 injury report will be released later Wednesday and should provide more clarity about Warren's absence, but at this stage, he still appears to be healthier than Dowdle, who exited in the second half of Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Patriots due to the toe injury. Dowdle will likely need to return to practice in some capacity by Friday to have a realistic shot at playing this weekend against the Bengals.