Dowdle (toe) was present for Tuesday's practice but was a non-participant, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

After sitting out Sunday's win over the Bengals due to a right toe injury, Dowdle will go down as a non-participant on the Steelers' first two Week 4 practice report. Unless he's able to fit in some on-field work during Wednesday's session, Dowdle will likely be ruled out ahead of Thursday's game in Cleveland. Dowdle's potential absence for a second straight game would set up Jaylen Warren for another heavy workload out of the backfield, after Warren handled 20 touches in Week 3.