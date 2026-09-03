Dowdle and Jaylen Warren are slated to have regular roles in the Steelers offense during the 2026 season, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Despite Warren being the top incumbent running back in Pittsburgh, Graziano believes that Dowdle is a better bet to handle early downs out of the backfield, not only due to his experience working with new coach Mike McCarthy in Dallas but because of his combined 471 carries over the last two seasons. Both campaigns resulted in more than 1,000 yards on the ground for Dowdle, while Warren has topped out at 958 rushing yards (2025) in his four-year career. Warren does have the advantage in pass-catching chops, with 139 receptions over the last three years. As a result, both players are in line for weekly usage for the Steelers.