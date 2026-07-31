Steelers' Rico Dowdle: Splitting first-team reps

Dowdle and Jaylen Warren split first-team running back reps across the Steelers' first two training camp practices, Daniel Chavkin of SportsNet Pittsburgh reports.

Dowdle was first up for first-team reps on Thursday after Warren worked ahead Wednesday. Dowdle joins Pittsburgh after back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons and brings prior familiarity with new coach Mike McCarthy, giving him a real chance to push Warren for the lead committee role. That said, Warren's receiving ability gives him a strong path to consistent touches, and it remains to be seen whether Dowdle's bruising between-the-tackles style will allow him to secure the majority of goal-line work. Pittsburgh's backfield competition will be one to track closely during training camp.