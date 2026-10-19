Dowdle carried the ball seven times for 40 yards and caught three of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 26-19 overtime win over the Buccaneers.

Seeing his first action since Week 2 after recovering from a toe issue, Dowdle took a back seat to Jaylen Warren in terms of touches (16 to 10) and scrimmage yards (78 to 49). The volume was still encouraging for Dowdle given how dominant Warren had been during his absence, but the split doesn't help the fantasy value of either RB. Dowdle may need to get into the end zone to make an impact in Week 7 against the Saints in Paris.