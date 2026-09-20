The Steelers announced that Dowdle is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots due to a toe injury, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Dowdle carried four times for 11 yards and reeled in his lone target for a nine-yard reception before exiting in the second quarter after he appeared to suffer the injury while attempting to recover an Aaron Rodgers fumble, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. If the injury prevents Dowdle from returning to the contest, the Steelers would likely lean more heavily on Jaylen Warren both in the running game and as a pass catcher.