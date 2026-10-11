Dowdle (toe) is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, but the Steelers will make a final decision after pregame warmups, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While Dowdle was listed as limited during the entirety of Week 5 prep and went into the weekend as questionable to play, he appears destined to miss a third consecutive contest due to a lingering toe injury. If Dowdle is indeed inactive when the Steelers post their list approximately 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, Jaylen Warren again will handle a workhorse role out of the backfield.